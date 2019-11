November 7, 2019 Tweet

Carolyn Ann Schmidt - 1938-2019

Carolyn Ann Schmidt was born October 7, 1938, in Morgantown, West Virginia. She passed away peacefully November 3, 2019, with loved ones by her side, after suffering a stroke. She is survived by her husband Allen, three children, five stepchildren, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, November 8, at Macy & Son Funeral Home in McMinnville. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.