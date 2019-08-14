August 14, 2019 Tweet

Carol Yonker - 1937-2019

Carol (Jane) Adams Yonker, 82, of Silverton died on August 6 of pancreatic cancer. She was the daughter of Irwin Scott and Priscilla Katherine (Fisch) Adams. Carol grew up in Milwaukie, Oregon, and received a BS in Theatre Arts and an MS in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of Oregon. It was while working as a speech therapist in Astoria that she met her husband, Robert Yonker. They lived in Yamhill for many years before moving to Silverton in 2005. She was preceded in death by her husband and is survived by her children, John and Katherine Yonker and three grandchildren. A public memorial service will be held at St. Edward’s Episcopal Church in Silverton at 1 p.m. on September 7, with arrangements by Unger Funeral Chapel.