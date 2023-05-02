Carol A. Retzer 1941 - 2024

Carol Ann Retzer passed away June 4, 2024, at home in her cottage at Hillside Retirement Community in McMinnville, Oregon. She was 82.

Carol was born in Alameda, California, to Kathryn and George Retzer, She grew up in San Jose, California, and graduated from high school in 1959. Carol went on to become an X-ray technician. Originally, she worked in a hospital and a doctor’s office, but she soon was drawn to a job at the veterinary school at the University of California, Davis.

Carol spent 34 years at UCD. She took images of animals ranging in size from snakes to horses. In those days, she wore lead aprons and often handled large, heavy X-ray films. These ended up causing a back injury so Carol switched to a less physically demanding job at the university’s main library.

In 1983, Carol met Christine May, the woman who became her life partner. After retiring in 2001, the couple moved to Florence, Oregon. They built their dream home there and became active in the local community. They married June 1, 2014, as soon as it was legal in Oregon.

Their final move was to Hillside in 2016. In addition to her wife, Carol is survived by her brother, Stephen Retzer; nephews, Mark and David Retzer; and niece, Diane Martin.

A celebration of Carol’s life is scheduled for 2 p.m. July 20, 2024, in Hillside’s Manor Activity Room.

