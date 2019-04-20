Carmella (Emily) Pershall - 1923 - 2019

Emily Risoli Pershall passed away peacefully April 20, 2019, surrounded by her family.

She was born July 4, 1923, in Blue Island, Illinois, to Raphael and Vincenza Risoli. She survived spinal meningitis at age nine, but became deaf as a result. She graduated from high school and fought to be gainfully employed, as the deaf were considered unemployable at that time. Her favorite job was working in the commercial laundry business, from which she retired in 1985.

Emily met Bob Pershall at her best friend’s wedding, and they were married in 1948 at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. They settled in Dolton, Illinois, and had four children, Susan Joy, Renee Sue, Robert Dean and Dawn Marie.

Emily was known for her love of babies, bowling, slot machines, dancing, coffee, chocolate, cigarettes, roses, burnt hot dogs and her cat, Sweetie. Her pies, especially lemon meringue, were beloved by all. She was a master at housework and her family loved to be the beneficiary of her hard work.

Emily is survived by her sister, Josephine Olson; daughter, Renee Vorm (Fred); son, Dean Pershall (Elizabeth); grandsons, Weston (Nicole) Vorm and Clark (Liz) Vorm; granddaughter, Valerie Rose Pershall; great-granddaughters, Aleca Jade Starr and Josephine Schuler Vorm; and her cat, Sweetie. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; daughters, Susan Joy and Dawn Marie; and brothers and sisters, Patrick, Mary, Anthony, Matilda and Arlene.

She was very grateful for all the blessings in her life and was anxious to be reunited with her husband in Heaven. Her family wishes to thank all the caregivers at Parkland Village and Kindred Hospice for their expertise and grace.

Memorial contributions can be made to YCAP. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com