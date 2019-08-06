Carlton residents can water on odd/even basis

CARLTON -- Carlton residents are limited to watering their lawns on odd or even numbered days, depending on their address.

Public Works Director Bryan Burnham implemented the odd/even plan starting Aug. 6 be cause of the potential of a water shortage. It will last until water conditions improvement.

The city has plans in place for dealing with shortages caused by drought conditions, damage to transmission lines, poor water quality or maintenance. Stage 1, the first section of the curtailment plan, is frequently implemented during the dry summer months.

For more information, call Carlton City Hall, at 503-852-7575.