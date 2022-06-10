Carlton police continue seat belt enforcement

This grant provides funding for high visibility enforcement which will consist of extra time on the streets enforcing seat belt laws and is meant to deter people from driving without the use of seat belts.

Carlton Police Department deployed officers on these patrols in May for the sole purpose of seat belt enforcement. The department will continue the patrols through June.

Blair urges citizens to help keep themselves safe by using their seatbelts when driving.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Seat belts are the single most effective safety technology in the history of the automobile.

A NHTSA study of lives saved by vehicle technologies found that, between 1960 and 2012, seat belts saved 329,715 lives — more than all other vehicle technologies combined, including air bags, energy-absorbing steering assemblies, and electronic stability control.

For more information about the importance of seat belts, visit.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/seat-belts.