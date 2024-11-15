Carlton police arrest transient for vehicle crimes and theft

Thompson is charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, first degree criminal mischief, two counts trespass II, three counts unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, attempted burglary in the second degree and theft in the third degree.

On Nov. 9, Carlton PD began an investigation into the recovery of a vehicle that had been stolen from Forest Grove earlier on the same date.

Information obtained via GPS revealed that the vehicle was in the area of Cana’s Feast, 750 W. Lincoln, Carlton police announced in a press release.

The vehicle was subsequently located unoccupied in the parking lot of Cana’s Feast. Aiding in the search for the suspect, including officers and deputies from Yamhill and Washington counties, Yamhill police, Oregon State Police and Newberg police.

A tracking police K-9 and a drone were also used in the search effort; ultimately, the search of the area proved unsuccessful in locating the suspect.

The following morning Carlton Police received several calls from citizens advising that their vehicles had been rummaged through. Officers were able to obtain video footage of the possible suspect. CPD sent the photos of the suspect to surrounding law enforcement agencies. The photos of the suspect in the Carlton cases matched photos of the suspect in the Forest Grove case.

On Nov. 12, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office reached out to Carlton regarding a suspect, as they had also responded to a call of an unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle call in Gaston. WCSO’s subject matched the description of the Carlton suspect.

Upon further investigation it was determined that the person arrested in Gaston by Washington County Deputies was Thompson and the suspect in the Carlton cases.

Carlton Police Department working in conjunction with the Forest Grove Police Department led to the charges on Thompson, who had been transported to the Carlton Police Department and later transported to the Yamhill County Correctional Facility.