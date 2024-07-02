By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • July 2, 2024 Tweet

Carlton Hotel proposal withdrawn

The Ground has withdrawn its proposal to build a 72-room hotel in Carlton.

The Carlton-based company announced Tuesday that its decision came following a public meeting in which dozens of people commented on the proposed project, both in favor and against.

Some said the hotel would bring jobs and keep tourists and their money in town. Others said the project wouldn’t fit with Carlton’s small-town feel

Frank Foti, who owns The Ground and related companies with his wife, Brenda Smola -Foti, promised his team would review the comments as it decided whether to continue the project as is or make changes.

“In the end, we didn’t feel that our hotel project as planned was the right fit,” said a Tuesday email sent to people who attended the meeting by Heather Miller, who does community engagement and media relations for The Ground.

