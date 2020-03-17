Carlton declares emergency due to COVID-19 pandemic

Carlton City Manager Dennis Durham declared an emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He made the declaration after consulting with Mayor Brian Rake and council president Shirley Ward-Mullen. Council members will be asked to ratify it at their next meeting, April 7.

There have been no documented cases of the virus in Carlton, Durham said. However, he said an emergency declaration will "preserve our ability to be reimbursed for emergency funds spent in response to the crisis, if needed."

He said the city is working closely with Yamhill County Emergency Management, state and federal agencies.

For more information, call Carlton City Hall, at 503-852-7575.