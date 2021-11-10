Carla Rae Whitman 1952 - 2021

Carla Rae Whitman was born March 29, 1952, in Josephine County, Oregon, to Carl Stanley and Donna Rae (Condit) Whitman. She resided in McMinnville, Oregon, most of her life.

A free-spirited lady, she loved to sing old songs, dance, and was always up for a trip for coffee or a movie out. Carla loved her recipes and cooking for friends. With her contagious laugh at just about anything, you will be missed, Ms. Carla, by all of your family and friends.

Carla is survived by her aunt, Pat Condit of Texas; sister, Kristy Whitman of Salem; and many, many unrelated grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at the Chapel of Macy & Son. Interment will be at Evergreen Memorial Park. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com