Carl Roger Solie 1961-2022

Carl Roger Solie, age 61, born March 7, 1961, died September 2, 2022, at Kaiser Sunnyside Hospital after a short illness. Known as Roger, he was born with Down syndrome and lived with his mother Carol until she passed in 2007. Since then, Roger has been in a group home under the care of loving caretakers. His surviving members include his brother, David and family, and his cousin, Charlotte, who lived nearby.

Roger came into world with a kind heart and a love of music and dance. This gentle soul made the world a better place for everyone who knew him.

Funeral services in Roger’s honor will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 14, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Portland. We invite you to make a donation to St. Mark's food pantry in his honor, in place of sending flowers. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com