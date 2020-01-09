Carl R. F. Hagen 1966 - 2020

Carl R. F. Hagen, 53, of McMinnville, Oregon, passed away January 9, 2020, at OHSU Hospital, surrounded by loved ones.

He was born August 31, 1966, in San Jose, California, the son of the late Harold and Elizabeth Hagen and brother to a sister. On October 30, 1989, he married Helen S. Saem. He was a self-employed general contractor throughout the 2000s and later became employed as an outside sales rep with Builders First Choice.

He is survived by his wife, Helen; and daughters, Hope, April, Ashley and Brianna of McMinnville; son, William Hagen of Hillsboro, Oregon; grandchildren Keoni, Layla and Halia; and sister, Jeannette of Portsmouth, Virginia.

A private memorial will be held at a later date.


