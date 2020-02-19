Carl Edward "Fuzzy" Webb 1927 - 2020

Carl “Fuzzy” Webb passed away February 19, 2020, at his Vineyard Heights home in McMinnville, Oregon.

Carl was born July 27, 1927, in Carlton, Oregon, to parents Blanton and Lola (Henderson) Webb. After living in Texas, his family moved back to the Yamhill area. He attended Yamhill High School and joined the Merchant Marine in 1944. He returned home to marry his high school sweetheart, Edna Tucker Webb, in 1945. After spending some time in Prineville, Oregon, California and Nevada, they settled in the small town of Yamhill where they lived for 40 years until moving to Redmond, Oregon, for a short while and then returned to McMinnville in 2002.

Carl was a truck driver for many years, hauling logs, lumber and milk, to name a few. He ended his working career in the Yamhill-Carlton School District in the maintenance department, where he was beloved by the students and staff. After retirement, he traveled with his wife, family and friends all over the United States, spending a great deal of time in Yuma, Arizona. Fuzzy loved watching all sports, supporting the local teams and playing golf himself. He also enjoyed occasional fishing and crabbing, playing cards and Mexican Train with family and friends, morning coffee with his local buddies and tending to his cattle, yard and building things around his property.

Carl leaves behind a brother, Bob (Annie) Webb of McMinnville; sister-in-law, Rajean Webb of Idaho; sisters, Alice Jean Taylor of Philomath and Marjorie (Ken) Moore of Canby; his sons, Gary (Kathy) of Yamhill, Randy (Sharon) of Amity, and Kevin (Rose) of Utah; daughter, Pamela (Daniel) of Portland; grandchildren, Joel (Scott) Morris of Yamhill, Brandon Webb of McMinnville, Danielle (Cully) Desmond of McMinnville, Abby Webb of Portland, Jessica Webb of McMinnville, William Webb of Carlton, and Magdalen (Miles) Stewart and Alexis (Rocky) Lunceford, both of Utah. He also leaves behind three great-granddaughters, Hannah, Addyson and Kytalyn; three great-grandsons, Chandler, Aidan and Draydyn; and his companion dog, Lizzy.

Carl was preceded in death by his loving wife of 66 years, Edna; his parents, Blanton and Lola Webb; stepmother, LaVerne Webb; stepfather, Linus Cox; brother, Olan Webb; and sister-in-law, Georgia Webb.

A Celebration of Life will be held from noon to 3:00 p.m. Saturday, April 4, 2020, in McMinnville at the Grand Ballroom, 325 N.E. Third St. This is an upstairs event, with an elevator near the back entrance. Burial services will follow at the Yamhill-Carlton Pioneer Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please direct contributions to www.garysinisefoundation.org. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.