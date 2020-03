Carl E. "Fuzzy" Webb 1927 - 2020

Sadly, we've had to cancel the April 4 Celebration of Life from noon to 3:00 at the Grand Ballroom due to the coronavirus. A private family burial will be held instead at a future date. Please feel free to contribute to www.garysinisefoundation.org in honor of Fuzzy and continue to send condolences to macyandson.com.

Blessings to you all.