Cannabis, hemp processing site proposed north of Newberg

Comments
Rotwang
I hope that they succeed.
gregtompkins
Any industry is a good thing but where is all the water going to come from? We are becoming majorly overpopulated in Yamhill County there is not enough water. And uses for Marijuana production and winery industry takes away from food agriculture. Oh well I guess we will be eating grape leaves and smoking pot to survive!
Rotwang
Greg, it seems to me that growing veggies, grapes, and hemp all take water. So long as they make money for the farmers and don't pollute, what's your problem?