By Nicole Montesano • Staff Writer • 

Cannabis, hemp processing site proposed north of Newberg

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Click here for one-day access.

For all other subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

Rotwang

I hope that they succeed.

gregtompkins

Any industry is a good thing but where is all the water going to come from? We are becoming majorly overpopulated in Yamhill County there is not enough water. And uses for Marijuana production and winery industry takes away from food agriculture. Oh well I guess we will be eating grape leaves and smoking pot to survive!

Rotwang

Greg, it seems to me that growing veggies, grapes, and hemp all take water. So long as they make money for the farmers and don't pollute, what's your problem?

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design and Web Development by Buildable