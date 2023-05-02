Candy Sisk 1951 - 2024

Candy Sisk passed away in her sleep on October 8, 2024, after a short battle with Alzheimer's.

She had a love of horses, as she owned many, and rode.

Candy is survived by her husband of 36 years, Rodney Sisk; son Eric; grandsons, Kallen, Dawson, Nixon, Lankson, and Madden; step-son, Mike Sisk, and children, Bryson and McKenzie Sisk of Washington; and step-grandchildren, Deonta Boris, Miranda Sisk, Braden Plank, and Jaylan Hutchison of Oregon

Celebration of life from noon to 3 p.m. November 2, 2024, at Amity Community Center.