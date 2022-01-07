Candidate filing deadline is March 8

An eventful election year is shaping up, but would-be candidates still have time to sign up. The candidate filing deadline for the May primary is March 8, County Clerk Brian Van Bergen said, and the deadline for filing a statement for the voters' pamphlet is May 10.

Three positions with the county are up for election this year: Sheriff and the county commission seats currently held by Casey Kulla and Mary Starrett.

Several county residents have already declared their candidacy. Starrett is running for a third time, facing challenger Bernadette Hansen. With Kulla running for governor, Kit Johnston and Tai Harden-Moore are seeking his seat on the county board of commissioners.

Former New York Times columnist Nick Kristof is also seeking the governor’s seat. Tim Svenson has filed to run for re-election as sheriff.

House District 24 Rep. Ron Noble has declared his intention to run for Congress in the newly-created Sixth District. McMinnville business woman Lucetta Elmer has announced she plans to run for Noble’s seat in District 24.

More information is available at the county clerk’s website, www.co.yamhill.or.us/clerk, and the Secretary of State’s website: sos.oregon.gov/voting-elections.