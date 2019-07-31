California woman killed in Highway 22 crash

Photo courtesy Oregon State Police##A California woman, the passenger in this mini van, died Monday afternoon in a motor vehicle crash on Highway 22 just west of the Valley Junction turnoff.

VALLEY JUNCTION - A Southern California woman was killed Monday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 22 just west of the Valley Junction turnoff.

The Oregon State Police identified the victim as Eliza Munoz Esquivel, 61, of Ventura. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

OSP gave this account of the crash that was reported shortly after 3 p.m.:

Rosa Maria Mendez, 58, was driving a 2019 Chrysler Pacifica mini van eastbound. She was accompanied by five family members, all from Ventura.

Mendez rounded a sharp right-hand corner, lost control of the vehicle, drove across the westbound lane and crashed into the ditch. Esquivel was sitting in the right-rear passenger seat.

In addition to Rosa Mendez, Maria Estella Lopez, 54; Isaias Lopez, 68, and Romelia Munoz Esquibel, 61, were transported by ground ambulance to Salem Hospital. A nine-year-old male was flown by Life Flight helicopter from the Spirit Mountain Casino to Salem Hospital and later transferred to a Portland trauma hospital.

Only two passengers were wearing the lap portion of their seat belts.

A West Valley Fire District medic unit and Polk County sheriff's deputies arrived on scene first and attempted to resuscitate one of the occupants, according to a West Valley spokesperson.

In addition to that agency, personnel from the Dallas Fire & EMS and McMinnville fire departments and Sheridan Fire District, along with Grand Ronde Tribal police responded. Spirit Mountain security provided assistance.