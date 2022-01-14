Burns Supper honors poet with haggis and bagpipes

A few tickets are still available for the 2022 Burns Supper, hosted by the Celtic Heritage Alliance in McMinnville.

The evening, a celebration of the poetry of Robert Burns, will include haggis and other food, whisky and bagpipe music. It will run from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, in the Leslie Lewis Pavilion on the Yamhill County Fairgrounds, 2070 N.E. Lafayette Ave. Cost is $65 per person, 21 and older.

Following the ceremonial “March of the Haggis,” guests will dine on haggis and or a vegetarian version of the Scottish treat, along a chicken entrée, cock-a-leekie soup, neeps and tatties and dessert.

A dessert auction and 50/50 raffle will be held. There also will be a special auction for high-value items related to the Scottish theme.

Whisky, beer and mead will be for sale.

Dress is semi-formal. Kilts are encouraged.

More information is available on the Celtic Heritage Alliance’s Facebook page or website, at celticheritage.org.