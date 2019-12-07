Burglar takes cash, merchandise from Homeward Bound Pets thrift store

Someone broke into the Homeward Bound Pets thrift store late Friday and stole cash and merchandise, according to Ronnie Vostinak, executive director of the nonprofit, no-kill shelter program.

It's the second time in a week that a McMinnville charity shop has been burglarized. The Habitat for Humanity ReStore, 1040 S.E. First St., was hit the evening of Nov. 29 or morning of Nov. 30.

Volstinak said Homeward Bound personnel called police Saturday morning after noticing the break-in at the store, located at 1120 N.E.Lafayette Avenue.

"It's just devastating," Vostinak said, noting how the burglary hit the staff and volunteers. "We're trying so hard and now this."

Televisions, a Coleman lantern and other items were missing, along with two bottles of wine that had just been donated. Cash was missing as well, Vostinak said.

Video surveillance footage showed that someone got over a fence behind CarStar, the business that provides space for the thrift shop, and broke in by removing a window in a rear door. After spending a lengthy period inside the store, the burglar replaced the window as he left.

Homeward Bound posted on Facebook that the video shows a young man with dark hair and a slight build wearing a dark jacket over a brown hoodie.

"There've been a lot of changes around here today," Vostinak noting, saying Homeward Bound has responded to the burglary by increasing its security equipment.

The Homeward Bound thrift store raises money for the no-kill adoption shelter. The animal shelter is located at 10601 S.E. Loop Road, near the McMinnville Airport.

Homeward Bound also offers a low-cost spay and neuter clinic, located at 723 N.E. Evans St. in McMinnville.

The nonprofit program depends on donations, as well as thrift store proceeds. Donations can be made through its website, www.hbpets.org.

The burglary comes as the thrift store is preparing for one of its most popular annual events, Santa Paws. Pets and their owners can visit Santa from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14.