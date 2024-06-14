June 14, 2024 Tweet

Buffet of food events happens this weekend

News-Register file photo##Volunteers Teresa Haynes (foreground), of McMinnville and Cheryl Saville-Miller of Dayton pour samples of beer during last year’s Oregon Brews & BBQ festival at the Yamhill County Fairgrounds.

In downtown McMinnville, at Yamhill County Fairgrounds, and throughout Carlton, three food-forward events take place this weekend. Here’s the lowdown on Taste of Mac, the Oregon Brews & BBQ festival and Porklandia:



Taste of Mac

On Saturday, June 15, community members and visitors can get a “Taste of McMinnville” — food, beverages and non-food business included — during the McMinnville Lions Club’s second annual downtown food festival.

Lions have recruited about 34 businesses on or near Third Street to participate. Each will offer a small glass of wine or beer, an appetizer or small gift to people who show their “Taste of Mac” passport.

Passports cost $35 in advance from the website, tasteofmac.org. or in person from the Lions’ booth at the U.S. Bank Plaza, Third and Davis streets, starting at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

From noon to 5 p.m., tasters can visit as many of the participating businesses as they like in whatever order they choose. Businesses will be marked with yellow balloons and be included on a map that comes with the passport.

Throughout the afternoon, pianist Dana Libonati and vocalist Amanda Simmons will perform on the bank plaza.

Proceeds from the event will go toward Lions Club scholarships, vision and hearing programs, its local medical device loan program and world disaster relief.

Taste of Mac was very successful when it debuted last year, said Kim Libonati, a Lions member and one of the festival’s organizers.

The club sold 350 passports, a far greater number than the goal. Even better, she said, “everybody had a great time.”

Many businesses eagerly agreed to take part again or join this year, she said. The list includes 20 wineries, bars and taphouses, 10 restaurants and seven other retailers, several of which will host food companies to hand out treats.

John Stromme Art Gallery, for instance, will give out Aliza’s Almond Cookies. Vintage on Third will serve food from Baker Street Cafe. Timmreck and McNicol will offer jewelry cleaning.

Other participating businesses are: Acorn to Oak Wine Experience, Bierly Brewing, Cabana Club, Chris James Cellars, Dundee Wine Library, ForeLand Beer, J Wrigley Winery, Jacob Williams Winery, Montinore/The Grove, NW Food and Gifts, Pike Road Wines, Pinot Vista, R. Stuart & Co. Winery, Terra Vina Wines, The Oak, Troon Vineyard, Two Dogs Taphouse, Union Block Coffee, Velvet Monkey Teahouse, Willamette Valley Winery, 1882 Grille, Abuela’s Nuestra Cocina, Golden Valley Brewery, Harvest Fresh Deli, Joysticks Arcade, La Rambla, Local Flow Health Bar, Los Molcajetes,

McMenamins Hotel Oregon, Taste of India, Vadnay Chocolates, Currents Gallery, Third Street Books, Nash & Nichol and Swedemom.

Last year, Taste of Mac attracted visitors from as far away as Seattle, with many people driving from Portland for the day and others taking part while already in town for wine tasting, Libonati said.

Scott Gibson, another club member and organizer, said they’ve been pushing to bring in even more tourists. He was pleased to say Taste of Mac has been featured on Portland morning TV shows this month.

He said the Lions were looking for volunteers to serve as ambassadors, directing visitors to participating businesses and answering questions. For more information, send email to info@mcminnvillelions.org.

Porklandia

Carlton’s annual celebration of pork, Porklandia, will take place Saturday, June 15, at restaurants and other locations around town.

Restaurants will offer food and beverage specials featuring bacon, pork loin and other pork products. The Carlton Memorial American Legion Post will serve Sonora Dogs, bacon wrapped hot dogs with beans and other toppings.

A barbecue competition will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Ladd Park, the city park downtown.

Oregon Brews & BBQ

Oregon Brews & BBQ 2024 (Father’s Day Bash) returns June 14-16 to Yamhill County Fairgrounds.

Local breweries Evasion Brewing, Golden Valley Brewing and Chehalem Valley Brewing, will be joined by Bull Run Cider, Time Travelers Brewing, Shattered Oak Brewing, Ridgewalker Brewing, Three Mugs Brewing, and Cooper Mountain Ale Works.

Hours are 4 to 7 p.m. all three days; tickets and details at orbrewsandbbq.com. Food will be available for purchase from Bert’s Chuckwagon.

The festival will also feature Medieval combat performances, live music, equestrian demonstrations, a cornhole tournament, and car and motorcycle shows.

Friday, the event runs from 4 to 8 p.m., with food and drink and Medieval Combat Fighting Duals and Singles in the Delashmutt Arena (home to all fighting events for the weekend).

At 6 p.m., opening ceremonies happen with the United Veterans Honor Guard Commander Angel Mendoza and Canyon Riders Drill & Flag Team, with National Anthem to be sung by Lance Nuttman.

Music will start at 7 p.m. with Nate Botsford, and Trent Beaver & The Damage at 9 p.m. The festival closes at 11:30 p.m.

On Saturday, the festival runs from noon to 11:30 p.m., with Medieval Combat Fighting Melees (main arena) from noon to 6 p.m.

At 1 p.m. a custom and vintage car show starts (behind Leslie Lewis pavilion) and Canyon Riders will perform in the rodeo arena. They will also perform in the arena at 3 p.m,

Also at 1 p.m., a cornhole tournament is planned inside Leslie Lewis pavilion.

Music starts at 5 p.m. with Bottleneck Blues Band followed by Zac Grooms at 7 p.m. and Hailey Verhaalen at 9 p.m.

Sunday, the festival runs from noon to 7 p.m., with a Medieval Combat Fighting Seminar and motorcycle show starting at noon, and a Medieval fighting “mass battle” starting at 1 p.m. in the main arena. Canyon Riders will present at 1 p.m. in the rodeo arena.

On the main lawn stage, The Feel Button performs starting at 1 p.m.; the cornhole tournament starts again at 1 p.m.

Music continues from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. with Bootleg Jam on the main lawn stage.

Combat fighting awards will be presented at 3:30 p.m.; awards for the motorcycle show and People’s Choice for beer will be presented starting at 6 p.m.