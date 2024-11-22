Budget committee recommends 50-cent tax levy increase in ’25

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
fiddler
Hellllooooooo out there? Is anyone listening?
The city has collected almost $2,000,000 in excess of a bond issue, and it CONTINUES to collect on a fire department that does not exist.
How about taking that money for your general fund? You'll have to get voter approval first, though, because what you've done by spending the overages is illegal.
Take responsibility: either refund the excesses or eat the new fifty-cent hike.
mikes
The city does not make it easy for a couple old folks on a fixed income, who might own property that could be developed, to afford the cost of asking and other unknown costs. Thousands just to ask, more to pay city staff to review. Requirements up to the Director and other Department's discretion. And if requirements are too expensive. Sorry. Don't get your asking fee or anything returned. It is set up for deep pocket developers, not us ordinary old folks who would like to put a nice little house in town.