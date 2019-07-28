Bruce L. Graves 1934 - 2019

Lifelong resident of Sheridan, Oregon, Bruce Graves passed away July 28, 2019, at home with his family around him. He was 85.

Bruce was a well-known local logger, road builder and friend to many. He was the son of LeRoy Graves and Anita Martin. Bruce was born January 2, 1934, on Red Prairie Road near Sheridan on one of the sharp corners. He was greatly involved with the local Sheridan Museum. He was interested in local history, as his family was one of the four original land claim owners now comprising today’s town of Sheridan.

Bruce is survived by his wife of 65 years, Betty; three children, Hollis and Rick Nelson of Corvallis, Randon and the late Connie Graves of Sheridan, and Royce and Mary Graves of Sheridan; and a brother, Jim Graves of Tillamook. He has five grandchildren, Keri and Mario Tripiano of San Francisco, Alison and Randy Ocampo of Corvallis, Kevin Graves of Sheridan, Ashley Graves of Willamina, and Brandon Nelson of Bend; and three great-grandchildren, Teagan and Annemieke Ocampo, and Aubrey Graves.

Any remembrances are to be made as donations to the Sheridan Museum of History, 142 South Bridge St., Sheridan.

At his request, a celebration in Bruce's memory is being held from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Saturday, August 3. Please join us for food and refreshments at Buell Grange Hall, 5970 Mill Creek Rd. Sheridan.

Bruce's graveside services will be private. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.