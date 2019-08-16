Bruce J. Taylor 1932 - 2019

Bruce J. Taylor passed away Friday, August 16, 2019. Bruce was born January 14, 1932, in Boston, Massachusetts. The son of Joseph W. and Mary E. Taylor, Bruce grew up in Greenbelt, Maryland. He served in both the Army and Navy before settling down in Southern California for the first part of his life and raising his son, Guy Taylor. In the late 1970s, Bruce moved to Oregon. A man of constant curiosity and learning, he attended Marylhurst University and received his degree. It was in McMinnville where he met his wife, Bonnie Taylor.

Bruce's retirement years were where he really shone. The free time gave him a chance to pursue the many and varied things that interested him. Each quest was an adventure. He attended Linfield College, first attempting to learn Spanish, and then taking most of the music classes that were available. He was a bread maker extraordinaire, with his family and friends benefiting from his efforts. Whether reading for pleasure or knowledge, Bruce was a passionate reader. Surrounding his favorite chair were books on the Celts, a novel and several bread recipe books. His curiosity on a variety of subjects continued to the end of his days.

Bruce leaves behind his wife, Bonnie Taylor; son, Guy Taylor; stepdaughter, Emily Longfellow Stock; and grandchildren, Maya Stock and Cy Stock. Also mourning his loss are his two dogs, Annie and Bosley, who are missing their daddy and his "cookie" treats.

At Bruce's request, there will be no service; instead, read a book, show a kindness, do something for the environment, take your dog for a walk; Bruce would have liked that. Memorial donations may be made to IDOG Labradoodle/Goldendoodle Rescue or Homeward Bound Pets in care of Macy & Son Funeral Directors. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com