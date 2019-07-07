Bruce A. Murray - 1953 - 2019

Bruce A. Murray was born June 18, 1953, in Melrose, Massachusetts, to Alice and Lawrence Murray. He died unexpectedly July 7, 2019, at Willamette Valley Medical Center in McMinnville, Oregon. He lived most of his adult life in the Northeast, attending New England College in New Hampshire where he made many lifelong friends. His early career was in the food and wine business, where he developed a great knowledge and love of wine, which he enjoyed sharing with others. Later he became a Realtor until his retirement in 2015.

Bruce married Carol Knights Murray in 1996; although they did not have children of their own, they provided love and foster care to over a dozen children. He is survived by his wife, Carol; and their extended family, including his sisters-in-law, Linda Towers and Sally Burnside, and their husbands; four wonderful nieces; a great-niece; and two great-nephews.

Bruce was an avid reader, eclectic music lover and, with his quirky sense of humor, often had us shaking our heads and laughing. In his younger years, he skied, kayaked, hiked and played golf with enthusiasm. He was also a lover of travel, with several trips to France and Australia when he was in the wine business. He lived for two of his college years in England and was always happy to share those memories.

In 2012, Bruce and Carol moved from Cape Cod, Massachusetts, to Oregon to be closer to family; they fell in love with the beauty of the Willamette Valley and the charm of McMinnville. Third Street was one of Bruce's favorite places, whether it was sitting outside at The Bitter Monk or chatting with friends at the 411 Eatery; he made many friends who provided him with a strong sense of community.

An open house in his honor will be held from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Saturday, August 10, at the 411 Eatery on Third Street, just what he would have wanted; no tears, just cheers! To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.