Brian Dale Crawford 1964 - 2022

Brian Dale Crawford was born October 29, 1964, to Gilbert “Dale” and Eliza “Anne” Crawford on Vandenberg Air Force Base in Lompoc, California. He passed away August 9, 2022, after a four-year journey through cancer.

Brian’s father, Dale, was an active-duty member in the Air Force for 20 years, and throughout Brian’s childhood the family lived on Andersen AFB in Guam, Gunter AFB in Montgomery, Alabama, and Mather AFB in Sacramento, California.

In 1980, the family settled in Yamhill, Oregon, and Brian went to school at Yamhill Carlton High School, where he graduated in 1983. In 1985, he followed in his father’s footsteps and enlisted in the Air Force and was stationed in Grand Forks, North Dakota. Brian was Crew Chief on the B-52G Bomber and the B-1B Lancer, which was his favorite aircraft. In 1988, he moved home to Yamhill. After he completed his active-duty service, he was in the Air Force Reserve until 1990.

Brian started his career in agricultural sales in 1989, working at John Deere for 15 years before moving on to Oregon Vineyard Supply. He retired from OVS in 2019. Brian was great at what he did, and his knowledge was highly trusted in the agricultural community.

He married the love of his life, Gina, in September of 2014, and they welcomed their daughter Adalynn in 2017. After retiring from OVS, Brian and Gina partnered with family and opened Yamhill Bar & Grill.

Brian was an avid sportsman and loved hunting and fishing as well as cheering on the Seattle Seahawks. He never missed an event that involved his kids or grandkids. Brian had a bright personality and could brighten anyone’s day with his sense of humor and infectious laugh. He is survived by his wife, Gina; his five children, Kristen Regalado, Jessica Glass, Mitchell Crawford, Adalynn Crawford and Kevin Zimmer; his mother, Anne Crawford; his brother, Dwaine Crawford; and seven grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Dale, in January 2021.

A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, September 10, at the American Legion Hall in Carlton.