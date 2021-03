Brian Cortland 1951 - 2021

Brian Cortland, age 63, passed away March 5, 2021, in Sheridan, Oregon. He is survived by his loving siblings, Randy (Barbara) and Jenny DeVol. Brian is also survived by five nieces and nephews. Brian had many friends in the Sheridan area. He was known for his quick wit and warm smile. The Cortland Family would like to thank his friends, especially The Open Door Community Church congregants, for their friendship and kindness to Brian.