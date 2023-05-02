Brewer takes third at War of the Roses for Bulldogs

Senior Zoe Brewer (105, 8-1) took third for Willamina at the War of the Roses on Dec. 14 at Westview High in Portland.

Brewer, the 105-pound defending state champion, went 3-1, winning her first three rounds by fall at 1:17, 49 seconds and 32 seconds. Just shy of the championship round, Brewer fell to Leah Wallway of Kelso, Washington (11-0) who was a second-place finisher at the WIAA Girls1B/2B/1A/2A Regional in February.

Last year Brewer took first in the 100-pound weight class.

“Zoe was one match to the championship and at the last minute got caught by the Kelso girl,” Willamina head coach Ariah Fasana said.

Caitlyn Kendal of Newberg, a freshman, took second in the 105-weight class going 3-1.

Also representing Willamina were Sadie Risseeuw (170, 2-1), Paige Baker (235, 2-1), Aleena Leno (130, 1-2) and Lainee Hibdon-Barton (170, 1-1).

Willamina finished in 26th out of 35 teams scoring 51 points.

McMinnville also competed at the War of the Roses with five Grizzlies and finished in 35th with 13 points.

Up next for the Bulldogs is the Hadden Girls Invitational on Dec. 21 at Sprague High School in Salem. Willamina will face 6A teams such as Lakeridge, Southridge and Clackamas as well as 4A Cascade and other 3A schools.

McMinnville will compete at the Mountainside Girls Wrestling tournament in Beaverton and face other 6A schools.

In Oregon girls wrestling is divided into two classifications — 6A/5A and 4A/3A/2A/1A — rather than separated by school size.

Tindall wins at Warrenton, Y-C girls take second, Amity fifth

Sophomore Onaly Tindall (120) claimed the top podium space and led the Tigers to second place at the Warrenton Girls Tournament. The Tigers were a dominant force with nine wrestlers placing in the top five.

Tindall (9-2) won all her matches by fall in the first period. In the finals she defeated Tianna Ramirez of Banks by fall at 39 seconds.

In second was Vera Worthing (130), Addison Tuning (145) and Annie Featherston (190). In third place for the Tigers was Destiny Huldt (170) and Mia Lehmann (110-115). Aubrey Mortimore (105) claimed fourth place and Lillyana Ingham (135) and Natalie Love (120) nabbed fifth place honors.

Y-C faces tough competition at the LaMont Simons Thurston Invite on Dec. 21 and meet 4A/3A/2A/1A-SD1 Special District 1 league opponent 4A Tillamook. The Tigers will also face 5A and 6A opponents at the invite.

Amity finished in fifth at Warrenton with Amelie Genz (170), Tegan Braun (140) and Caden Christensen (125B) taking second for the Warriors.

Also placing in third was Cristal Martinez (105) and in fifth Delanie Atkeson (140).

The Warriors will hit the mat at the North Marion three-way against league opponents 4A Molalla and North Marion.