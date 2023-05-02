Brett L. Jones 1950 - 2024

Brett Lafeyette Jones, of McMinnville, Oregon, went home to be with the Lord on November 3, 2024. He was 74 years old. He was born May 2, 1950, in Missoula, Montana, to Clarence L. and Frances Doris (Christensen) Jones.

In 1969, Brett enlisted in the United States Army. He served from 1969 to 1971, and spent one year in Vietnam as an infantryman. He was awarded the Bronze Star for combat operations and a Purple Heart for wounds received in action in 1969. He was very proud of his military service and counted it a great honor to serve his country.

On December 1, 1971, at the age of 21, after hearing a message on TV from Billy Graham, Brett trusted Christ as his personal Lord and Savior. He married his wife, Kathryn Etheridge, on December 23, 1978, and together they raised three sons.

He began his career in the cryogenics field in Washington state and in 1998 was transferred to McMinnville, Oregon. In 2012, after 34 years of manufacturing cryogenic liquid, he retired. Brett was hard-working and dedicated to providing for his family, which he did admirably.

He loved his family, guns, ammo, Sci-Fi, post-it notes, and Chuck Norris. Most of all, he loved his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He had a tough exterior but a big heart.

Brett was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Doris; brother-in-law, Wade Staiger; and sister and brother-in-law, Shirley and Bill Keiper.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Kathy of McMinnville; sons, Samuel Jones of McMinnville, Joshua (Sarah) Jones of Turner, Oregon, and Jason (Janelle) Jones of McMinnville; two grandchildren, Liberty Jones and Lincoln Jones; and one sister, Doris Ann Staiger of Puyallup, Washington.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 11, 2024, at Sheridan Baptist Church, 643 E. Main Street, Sheridan, OR.

Private family interment will be held at Willamette National Cemetery.

