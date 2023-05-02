Brenden Mikiah Ward 1995 - 2025

Brenden Mikiah Ward was born January 24, 1995, and passed away February 20, 2025. He was 30 years old. Brenden was born in McMinnville, Oregon, and later moved to Amity, Oregon, when he was four years old. He attended Amity School District and worked hard to earn his GED in 2021.



Brenden enjoyed the outdoors, whether he was camping, fishing, or hiking. He was an amazing son, caring brother, a loving father, and a one-of-a-kind friend.



Brenden was preceded in death by his grandparents, Linda Ward, Robert Andrade, and June Hackworth; and his biological father.



He is survived by his parents, Robert and Theresa Andrade; his grandfather, Terry Ward; siblings, Ari (Ronnie), Arryin (Tim), Chace (Matthew), Derrien (Teri), and Tahlia; his son, Parker; as well as aunts, uncles, nieces, nephew, and many cousins.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Soup Kitchen at St. Barnabas in McMinnville, Oregon.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 22, 2025, at the American Legion Post 21 in McMinnville.