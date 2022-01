Boy Scouts recycle Christmas trees

Boy Scout Troop 260 will accept Christmas trees for recycling the weekends of Jan. 1-2 and Jan. 8-9.

Trees can be brought to the First Federal parking lot, on Second Street between Adams and Baker, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day. A donation of $5 per tree is asked.

Curbside pickup can be arranged for $10 by calling 503-964-0508 or sending email to scouting4trees@gmail.com.