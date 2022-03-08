Boy hit by pickup still in critical condition

The seven-year-old McMinnville boy who was struck by a pickup while riding his bicycle at the intersection of Northwest Adams and Second streets the afternoon of Tuesday, Feb. 22, remains in critical but stable condition at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in Portland, according to Police Capt. Tim Symons.

He was transported by McMinnville Fire Department ambulance to the Willamette Valley Medical Center and transferred by Life Flight helicopter to the Portland trauma hospital.

McMinnville Police, assisted by the Oregon State Police, gave this account of the incident that was reported about 4:30 p.m.:

The boy, who was wearing a helmet, was riding northbound on Adams in a marked crosswalk when he was struck by a 2017 Ford F150 pickup traveling westbound on Second Street and driven by Kevin W. Chambers, 32, of McMinnville. He had stopped for a red light prior to the boy being struck.

Chambers remained at the scene. “We’ve gathered all of the available surveillance, the investigation has essentially been completed and no citations are anticipated,” Symons said.

No other information has been released.