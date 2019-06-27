Bonnie Quinney - 1930 - 2019

Bonnie Bee Quinney of McMinnville, Oregon, departed this life June 27, 2019, at the age of 88, just one day before her 89th birthday. Bonnie was born in 1930 in Cleveland, Ohio. She married Waldo S. Quinney Jr., who passed away in 1983. They had three children together, Diane, Karen and Douglas; eight grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. Bonnie was loved and respected by many. “The Queen Bee” of our family. We love you, Mom; you will be thought of every day and missed immensely.

A private family service will be held at a later date. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com