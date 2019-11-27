Body found in river that of escaped inmate

WILLAMINA -- The body of an escaped Federal Correctional Institution inmate was found Monday afternoon in the South Yamhill River at Willamina, according to the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office.

Jesus Adrian Rodriguez, 43, had walked away Sunday from FCI's minimum security camp on Ballston Road, Sheridan. He was positively identified through fingerprints.

YCSO officials said no trauma was visible and foul play is not suspected. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

A fisherman reported the body about 3:30 p.m. Monday in the water on the east side of Willamina. The West Valley Fire Department's High Angle Rescue Team helped with the recovery.

Rodriguez, 43, was serving a 72-month drug-related sentence. He had been convicted of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute in Utah.

The sheriff's office is asking that anyone who may have seen Rodriguez out of custody Sunday or Monday contact its Special Investigations Unit, at 503-434-7506.