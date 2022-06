Board to discuss facilities

McMinnville School Board members will discuss facilities when they meet for a work session at 6 p.m. Monday. The public meeting will be held in the district office, 800 N.E. Lafayette Avenue.

The board will discussion neighborhood school boundaries and district boundaries, use of buildings and other concerns. Board members also will discuss potential future bond measures.

For more information or a Zoom link, call the district office, at 503-565-4000.