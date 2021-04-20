Blue sends anti-abuse message

Blue is the color of Child Abuse Prevention Month, which runs though April. Blue pinwheels, ribbons and signs are posted to help raise awareness and start conversations, according to Eli Cox of Juliette’s House, the Yamhill County Child Abuse Intervention Center.

Wearing blue clothing will serve the same purpose, he said.

In addition, blue-clad residents will be gathering on main streets in most Yamhill County towns from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, he said. Many will hold signs with messages about stopping child abuse.

For more information, go to the Juliette’s House Facebook page.