By Nicole Montesano • Staff Writer • January 4, 2024

Bledsoe files for re-election

News-Register file photo##County Treasurer Kris Bledsoe

County Treasurer Kris Bledsoe announced this week that she is filing for re-election.

“I have accomplished much over the last three years,” Bledsoe said in her announcement. “We now have a new and understandable reporting system. I rebuilt the membership of the Investment Advisory Board with accomplished, experienced local community members.

Bledsoe, who filed on Tuesday with the Yamhill County Clerk’s office, told the News-Register that she loves her job.

“I have increased transparency of our investment details by publishing the meeting minutes and agendas on the Treasurer’s page, posting the Zoom meetings on YouTube and maintaining a Facebook page specific to the Yamhill County Treasurer.

“I have maintained a good working relationship with the County Commissioners, the County Administrator and the Finance Department.

“I have maintained our investments in solid shorter-term investments while maintaining liquidity to meet the county financial needs. I keep informed regarding the economic ups and downs.

Bledsoe said in her announcement, “What is most important to me is serving the financial needs of the county and protecting our tax dollars. I work hard to keep our money safe and productive which is a delicate balance. I love serving our community and I greatly enjoy the work that I do in my role as treasurer. I hope to continue this service over the term starting in 2025.”

Bledsoe, who was elected in 2020, spent two and a half weeks in the hospital in late November and early December, after being diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia, and notified the county, which put Finance Manager Mike Barnhart on notice to fill in as needed while she went through treatment. But Bledsoe said this week that it turned out she was able to do the job herself, working first from her hospital bed and then from home.

“That’s how seriously I take my commitment to my job. Because I am in fact a department of one, I feel responsible every day,” she said. She noted that the position is part-time, and said it’s not unusual for her to work odd hours, on weekends and holidays, when necessary.

“I am doing well with my chemotherapy and my prognosis is much better,” she told the News-Register, saying she feels confident in her ability to continue serving. She said has received support in her decision from the Investment Advisory Board members, as well as Barnhart and county commissioners.