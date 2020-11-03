By Paul Daquilante • Staff Writer • November 3, 2020 Tweet

Bledsoe early leader in treasurer's race

Kris Bledsoe Paulette Alexandria

Kris Bledsoe appears on her way to becoming the next Yamhill County Treasurer based on unofficial returns Tuesday night.

Bledsoe had received 20,887 votes, or 52.33%, to 18,878 votes, or 47.29%, for Paulette Alexandria as of 10:30 p.m.

The pair advanced to a November runoff in the May primary election for the part-time position that manages the county’s $50 million investment portfolio and pays $30,000 annually.

Bledsoe received slightly more than 48% of the vote and Alexandria just over 34 percent in the primary.

The Bledsoe-Alexandria winner will succeed Mike Green, who did not run for re-election after serving eight years. He endorsed Bledsoe leading up to the primary and general elections.

Bledsoe, who lives south of Dayton on Grand Island, has more than 25 years of financial experience. Alexandria, a Carlton resident, has 30 years of business management and financial investment experience.

Bledsoe, whose son-in-law is Yamhill County Commissioner Chair Casey Kulla, said she felt good about her 2,000-vote lead with what she estimated to be 64% of the votes counted, but she was not in a celebratory mood quite yet.

“I tend to be a little conservative,” she said. “But I think the lead is wide enough if this continues. We’ll look for another count and wait. It'll be a nervous wait.

“What I’m really happy about is the McMinnville returns. I’m thrilled. What that proves is that you can’t buy Yamhill County and you can quote me on that.”

Alexandria was not available for comment.

Bledsoe, a current member of the county’s Investment Advisory Committee, has been a familiar county election figure. She ran for county commissioner in 2010, was preparing for another run in 2016 before exiting the race to challenge Mike Nearman in the House District 23 Republican primary in 2016.

The race for treasurer generated campaign spending on par with previous commission races. The two candidates raised about $40,000, with Alexandria holding about a 2-to-1 fundraising edge.