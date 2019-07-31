Blaze involves wrecking yard, several buildings in Grand Ronde

GRAND RONDE -- A wrecking yard and several small buildings adjacent to Jim's Trading Post are ablaze, according to firefighters arriving at the scene about 3:20 p.m.

West Valley firefighters responded the site in west Grand Ronde on Highway 18 near A.R. Ford Road after callers reported the trading post was on fire. The used-goods trading post planned to close earlier this year.

Engines from Lincoln City and Polk County fire departments are joining fire crews from Yamhill County in fighting the fire.

They also are responding to a report of numerous small wildland fires on the north side of Highway 18 just west of Spirit Mountain Casino and near Fort Hill, as well.

Multiple callers reported the fires about 3:15 p.m. Most of the wildland fires were under control by about 3:35, fire officials said.

Watch out for emergency vehicles if you're traveling in the area.