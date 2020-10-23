Marcus Larson/News-Regsiter

October 23, 2020 Tweet

Blankets for vets

Volunteer Leanne Schnell and other members and supporters of McMinnville’s American Legion Auxiliary carefully cut 3-inch wide sections of fabric while helping to make lap blankets for veterans.

The Auxiliary will present the lap robes and other gifts to vets during the holidays.

They also are seeking nonperishable food donations and cash in order to give food boxes to at least 50 veterans this Christmas. For more information, contact the Auxiliary through the Vets Club, at 503-435-2218.