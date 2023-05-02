Billy Duane Crawford 1942 - 2023

Billy Duane Crawford passed away September 11, 2023, in McMinnville, Oregon. He was 81. He loved the outdoors. He worked in construction and building furniture. Hobbies include hunting, drawing, painting, creating art and reading western books. He was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Kierse; father, Harry Crawford; brother, Dale; and sisters, Marie and Judy. He is survived by sisters, Shirley and Darlene; brothers, Ed and Rick; his daughter, Tracy (Mike); son, Gary (Niki) and son, Ryan. He was greatly loved and will be missed by all.