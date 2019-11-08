Billie Rae Fuller 1934 - 2019

Surrounded by the love of her family, Billie Rae Fuller passed away Friday, November 8, 2019, at the Hillside Community in McMinnville, Oregon. She was 85 years old.

She was born January 11, 1934, in Berger, Idaho, to Ethel Mae and James Alford Vulgamore. Billie’s parents were sheep ranchers and moved around the states of Washington and Idaho.

After attending boarding school, Billie went to work in Twin Falls, Idaho, at the Department of Health, where she became friends with Velta Fuller, who was instrumental in introducing her to the one and only love of her life, Roy Lymon Fuller.

On July 15, 1957, Roy and Billie were married and began the journey of their lives together. They moved to California, eventually settling in Livermore, where they raised their four children. The family took many vacations spent visiting relatives in Idaho and Washington, as well as camping trips throughout California.

It was Billie’s greatest pleasure to make a home for her family and for all who joined in the many celebrations and gatherings she would host. She also enjoyed cooking, sewing, crocheting and embroidery, country music, playing games and cards—but mostly winning at games and cards. She enjoyed her children and grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was an active part of their lives.

Billie is survived by her children, Kelly G. Fuller and Myong Cha Kim of Graham, Washington; Kathie A. Schumacher of McMinnville; Karen L. Fuller of Las Vegas, Nevada; Kaliece L. Heermann and Gary L. Heermann of St. Paul, Oregon; and stepson, Kenneth Roy Fuller and JoEllen Fuller of Prescott, Arizona; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy L. Fuller, and stepdaughter, Barbara Lillian Moriarty. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.