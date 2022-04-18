Beverly Jean Gould 1941 - 2022

Beverly Jean Gould passed away suddenly on April 18, 2022. She was born April 8, 1941, to Amos Shadley and Dorothy Shadley, and grew up in Southern Oregon. She later moved to the Amity area, where she met the love of her life, Warren R. (Bob) Gould. She married at the young age of 17; they were married for 63 years. They made their home in Ballston, where they raised their two children, Chuck Gould and Tammy (Gould) Cousins. They later moved to Willamina, where they built their homestead among the trees.



Bev loved being outdoors, fishing, painting, gardening and exploring the natural habitat of the area surrounding her home. She found some of her greatest joy when sharing her passions for painting and nature with her grandkids and great-grandkids, and would often take them on nature hikes or give them painting lessons. She owned and operated her own beauty salon for many years in Willamina, the Hairflair Beauty Salon, where she made many friends; she was a stranger to no one. After retiring, she found time to pursue her interest in art with various classes in sculpting, stained glass, watercolors, oils and acrylics, and was also a certified teacher of the Bob Ross landscape technique. She was a member of the Grand Ronde Art Guild and had received awards at local fairs and art shows. She volunteered for the Red Cross, and also enjoyed telling jokes. Her greatest accomplishment and the thing she was best at was being an amazing grandma.



Beverly is survived by her husband, Warren R. Gould; brother, Oscar Shadley; sister-in-law, Barb Fry; daughter, Tammy (Gould) Cousins; son-in-law, Doug Cousins; daughter-In-law, Carol DeJong; grandsons, Bradley Gould (Tera), and Shadley Cousins (Courtney); granddaughters, Bobbi Gould, Michelle (Cousins) Gregor (John), and Callie Gould; great-grandkids, Reave Gould, Aiden Gould, Gianna Gould, Madison Gregor, Peyton Gregor, Ellie Cousins, and Kendall Cousins. She was proceeded in death by her son, Chuck Gould; and sister, Gail (Shadley) Ruth.



A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. May 28, at the VFW Hall in Willamina.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Grand Ronde Art Guild or the Willamina Fire Department.



