Beverly J. Moberg 1941 - 2022

On August 24, 2022, after a long battle with chronic back pain, Beverly J. Moberg died peacefully in Salem, Oregon, with her family nearby.

She was born June 24, 1941, in Astoria, Oregon, to William Frank and Cora Bertha Lempea. She attended Astoria High School and married her high school sweetheart, Jon Moberg, in Astoria on August 28, 1958. Jon and Bev were married 64 years and had four children together.

Beverly worked most of her adult life until she retired with special needs children of all ages, driving them to and from school and assisting them in the classroom. She always had a special place in her heart for all the kids she assisted throughout the years. She was most happy playing golf, digging razor clams on the Oregon and Washington beaches, or reading a good book in her favorite chair. She was blessed with a big family, and she loved and enjoyed every moment she spent making memories with them.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father; and her oldest sister, Betty Lord. She is survived by her husband, Jon; her four children and their spouses, David (Marla) Moberg, Richard (Michele) Moberg, Jami (David) Queener, and Jacque (David) Thwaite; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Billie Ann Kumpula; and brothers, Barry Lempea, Bruce Lempea and Brian Lempea.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, September 12, 2022, at Two Dogs Taphouse, 401 S.E. Evans Street, McMinnville, Oregon.

Charitable contributions can be made to Special Olympics Oregon, c/o Macy & Son. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com