Beverly Cleary event planned in Yamhill

submitted photo

On May 15, “A Walk with Beverly” will feature multiple events in downtown Yamhill from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Yamhill Downtown Association will hold a grand opening of its self-guided Beverly Cleary walking tour, designed to promote literacy and history.

This is YDA’s third-annual event honoring the late author who grew up in Yamhill. Cleary died earlier in 2021.

Activities also include a ribbon cutting at noon with Mayor Yvette Potter, ice cream sandwiches along the tour and a chance to meet author Vicki Conrad and buy a signed copy of her book, “Just Like Beverly.”

For more information, call Kara Weber at 503-550-2135, or email karaweber111@gmail.com.