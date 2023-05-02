Beverly Anne King 1933 - 2024

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved mother on December 29, 2024. Surrounded by her children, Beverly Anne King passed peacefully from this fleeting life to her eternal home in Heaven. Aside from being a beautiful soul, she was a wonderful mother, wife, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, loyal friend, and a true and faithful servant of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

In Heaven, she has been reunited with our dad, Kenneth King (2017); and our brother, her youngest son, Donald King (2021). Mom lived a full life, but we know she has never been happier than she is right now. She leaves behind five children, Cliff King, Kris Resnick, Carol King, adopted daughter, Arla Power, and Cheryl Byrnes. She also leaves behind seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and four nieces, whom she adored.

There is so much we miss about her, but we know we were so blessed to have her for all these years. It is time for you to rest now, Mom. We will see you on the Other Side.

There will be a potluck/BBQ to honor our mother, father, and brother at 4 p.m. May 24, 2025, at the McMinnville Grange Hall on Old Sheridan Road. Please bring your favorite side dish and join us.