Beverly Ann Bartels Treneman 1931 - 2019

Beverly Ann Bartels Treneman, the eldest of four sisters, was born February 18, 1931, to Mildred and Carl Bartels in Dubuque, Iowa. She loved music and played the piano, bass fiddle and bagpipes. After graduating from Dubuque Senior High School, she attended the University of Iowa and graduated with a degree in occupational therapy.

As a member of the university’s Highlanders, the only all-woman Scottish bagpipe marching band in the world, Beverly toured Scotland, England and France in 1952. At the university, she met her husband, Dr. James D. Treneman. They married in 1954 and settled in 1959 in McMinnville, Oregon, after brief stints in Fresno, California, and Harlingen, Texas. She and Jim had four daughters. He died in 1977, after 23 years of marriage.

Beverly was a master quilter and accomplished seamstress, keen gardener, cook, businesswoman and bridge player. In partnership with four other women, she ran The Bookshop in downtown McMinnville for 20 years. She contributed countless hours to the First Presbyterian Church, Juliette's House, Daughters of the American Revolution, P.E.O. and other charities throughout her life.

She was a woman of many interests, traveling widely, as far afield as Turkey, Tahiti and the Galapagos Islands. She and her companion of many years, Jim Wixson, visited Europe and traveled throughout the U.S. in their Model A Ford. She visited almost every national park, reading extensively on the history and culture of the places she visited. Beverly explored new activities throughout her life: canoeing, rafting, skiing and snorkeling. She loved to collect and was always ready to go "antiquing." Her home was full of the fragrance of flowers and the aroma of cooking, art and music.

Beverly’s strength of character, love of family, sense of humor, interest in learning and compassionate nature will be remembered by all who knew her.

Beverly is survived by her four daughters, Ann Treneman Berkoff, Nancy Treneman, Joan Horton and Mary Maeve Holden; grandchildren, Gillan Allan, Vanessa Charman, James Treneman, Lyle Horton, Elaine Grimps and Max Holden; two great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Nancy Wendt of Klamath Falls and Carole Loetscher of Dubuque. Her funeral was held Saturday, July 20, at First Presbyterian Church in McMinnville. Inurnment was at Smith Cemetery, Monmouth. Farnstrom Mortuary of Independence is handling the arrangements. Share your memories and condolences at FarnstromMortuary.com.

Contributions in her memory can be made to the James D. Treneman Family Practice Fund at Oregon Health Sciences University in Portland, Oregon.