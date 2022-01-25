Betty White inspires donations to Homeward Bound

Homeward Bound Pets in McMinnville has received more than $6,000 from donors who wished to honor actress Betty White, an avowed animal lover and animal rights advocate who died Jan. 31.

White's 100th birthday would have been Jan. 20. Animal shelters across the country asked people to donate on her behalf that day.

Homeward Bound had received $6,321 by Friday and expected to find more donations in the mail.

Homeward Bound runs a no-kill shelter for cats and dogs and an adoption program. It also operates a low-cost spay and neuter clinic. For more information, go to hbpets.org.