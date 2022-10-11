Betty Lou Wisecup Younker 1919 - 2022

Betty Lou Wisecup Younker passed away peacefully on October 11, 2022. She was 103 years old.

She was born February 5, 1919, in Oxford, Ohio. Her childhood was spent growing up on a farm. She graduated from Miami University of Ohio in 1940 with a Bachelor of Arts in Home Economics. She met and married her husband, E. Leroy Younker, also a graduate of Miami University, in 1941. They lived in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and Madison, New Jersey, before moving in 1958 to Los Altos, California. Betty and Leroy moved to Bangkok, Thailand, and were there from 1965 to 1968, where Leroy was the Director of the Stanford Research Institute. Upon returning to California, Betty opened and taught at her own sewing school for 15 years. She was a very accomplished seamstress. In 1984, Betty and Leroy retired to Lake Oswego, Oregon. They had many friends, were members of Valley Presbyterian Church and were very involved at the Senior Community Center.

In 1993. Betty and Leroy were the first residents to move into the Hillside Cottages in McMinnville, Oregon, and were both very active in the community. Leroy passed away in June of 2001 after 59 years of marriage. Betty continued to be a vibrant part of the Hillside community and resided there for 29 years until her passing. Betty is survived by her three daughters, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

A private family Memorial was held October 15, 2022, in McMinnville.