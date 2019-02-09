Betty Lee Draper - 1945 - 2019

Betty Lee Draper, 73, left her loved ones February 9, 2019, to join her beloved husband of 21 years. She was born August 9, 1945, in Louisville, Kentucky, to Louis Hardman Dunn and Jerusha Addie (Lee). Betty was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Jean. Betty died unexpectedly of complications related to pneumonia. She worked for Kitchen Collection in Lincoln City up until her death.

She leaves behind family in Kentucky, including a brother, Lewis Wayne Dunn (Mary Nell); her sons, Rodney Egli of Newberg, and Pete Egli (Amy) of McMinnville; daughter, Christy Brown (Jon) of Newberg; step-sons, Neal Draper (Julie) of Pacific City, and Daryll Draper (Kristie) of McMinnville; grandchildren, Megan, Zev, Blake, Max, Morgan, Alyx, Amber, Devin, Logan, Dylan and Tristan; along with many friends and family who loved her dearly.

Betty loved living at the coast, traveling with friends, watching NASCAR, painting, crafting, an occasional trip to the casino, and she always had a book in her hands. Her grandchildren were very important to her and she looked forward to spending as much time as she could with them.

Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019, at the Chapel of Macy & Son Funeral Home, 135 N.E. Evans, McMinnville, Oregon 97128. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.